There's a complication in sanctioning Russia — it could cut Europe's gas supply The U.S. is working to help Europe find alternative energy sources should war in Ukraine lead Russia to cut off natural gas supplies.

Europe There's a complication in sanctioning Russia — it could cut Europe's gas supply There's a complication in sanctioning Russia — it could cut Europe's gas supply Listen · 3:43 3:43 The U.S. is working to help Europe find alternative energy sources should war in Ukraine lead Russia to cut off natural gas supplies. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor