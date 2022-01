Legend Rafael Nadal beats youngster Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final The Australian Open, which began with controversy off the court, ended today with history happening on it. Juana Summers talks with freelance tennis writer Jonathan Scott about the tournament.

Sports Legend Rafael Nadal beats youngster Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final Legend Rafael Nadal beats youngster Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final Listen · 3:56 3:56 The Australian Open, which began with controversy off the court, ended today with history happening on it. Juana Summers talks with freelance tennis writer Jonathan Scott about the tournament. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor