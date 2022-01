In 'Goliath,' only the rich and white can escape to space as the Earth collapses Juana Summers talks to author Tochi Onyebuchi about his new novel, "Goliath," which imagines a futuristic world that is plagued by the same racial and socioeconomic injustices we see today.

Author Interviews In 'Goliath,' only the rich and white can escape to space as the Earth collapses

Juana Summers talks to author Tochi Onyebuchi about his new novel, "Goliath," which imagines a futuristic world that is plagued by the same racial and socioeconomic injustices we see today.