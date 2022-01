As Khmer Rouge tribunal winds down, Cambodian experts see 'small measure of justice' The Khmer Rouge killed as many as 2 million Cambodians in the 70s. Decades later, a tribunal was set up to help find justice. 15 years later, it's ending having found just three people guilty.

As Khmer Rouge tribunal winds down, Cambodian experts see 'small measure of justice'
Listen · 4:34