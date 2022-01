'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' the surprise hit from Disney's 'Encanto' Pop Culture Happy Hour's Glen Weldon talks about the chart topping success of the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the new Disney film Encanto.

Music 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' the surprise hit from Disney's 'Encanto' 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' the surprise hit from Disney's 'Encanto' Audio will be available later today. Pop Culture Happy Hour's Glen Weldon talks about the chart topping success of the song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the new Disney film Encanto. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor