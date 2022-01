News brief: U.K. monitors Russia-Ukraine crisis, COVID cases, massive snowstorm The U.K. may send more troops to Eastern Europe to deter Russia from invading Ukraine. New COVID-19 cases are falling significantly nationwide. Massachusetts was hit the hardest by a weekend blizzard.

