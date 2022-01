Ohio ad campaign uses edgy billboards to try lure businesses from other states A billboard in Seattle reads: Live where you can actually save for a rainy day. A spokesperson told cleveland.com that people want to flee the coasts, and Ohio wants to be the low-cost replacement.

