Discovery of Holocaust-era photos helps a Jewish family connect with its past The U.S. Holocaust Museum has acquired rare photos of a French internment camp where 18,000 Jews were imprisoned before being sent to Auschwitz. (Story originally aired on Jan. 27, 2021 on ATC.)

Photography Discovery of Holocaust-era photos helps a Jewish family connect with its past Discovery of Holocaust-era photos helps a Jewish family connect with its past Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Holocaust Museum has acquired rare photos of a French internment camp where 18,000 Jews were imprisoned before being sent to Auschwitz. (Story originally aired on Jan. 27, 2021 on ATC.) NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor