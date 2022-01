As new COVID cases drop, can we be optimistic about the pandemic's end? As COVID-19 cases drop, the hospitalization rate is still high — as is the death rate in the U.S. Still, many infectious disease experts are cautiously optimistic for the upcoming months.

