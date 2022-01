Tensions between China and Taiwan are the highest they've been in decades NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Rennie, the Beijing Bureau chief for The Economist, about the latest escalation in tensions between Taiwan and China.

Asia Tensions between China and Taiwan are the highest they've been in decades Tensions between China and Taiwan are the highest they've been in decades Listen · 5:26 5:26 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to David Rennie, the Beijing Bureau chief for The Economist, about the latest escalation in tensions between Taiwan and China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor