An Uber driver in New York got sick of driving and decided to ditch the car Fifty-two-year-old Bob Barnes of Syracuse, N.Y., quit working for Uber and made a plan to bike to all 50 state capitals in a year. He calls it the "Great American Triple Switchback."

