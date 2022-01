Attacks by the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq stoke concerns of a resurgence Kurdish forces recently regained control of a Syrian prison that ISIS had been holding. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sarah El Deeb, an Associated Press reporter, about current ISIS strongholds.

Middle East Attacks by the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq stoke concerns of a resurgence Audio will be available later today.