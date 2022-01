In a 10-minute video, Rogan responds to protests over his podcast on Spotify Joe Rogan did not apologize to anyone or to Spotify. The video went through a few different turns. He argued he was not spreading COVID misinformation but that he is having conversations.

National In a 10-minute video, Rogan responds to protests over his podcast on Spotify In a 10-minute video, Rogan responds to protests over his podcast on Spotify Listen · 3:37 3:37 Joe Rogan did not apologize to anyone or to Spotify. The video went through a few different turns. He argued he was not spreading COVID misinformation but that he is having conversations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor