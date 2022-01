Ukrainian foreign minister says global democratic order at stake in Russia standoff NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, about the global stakes of Ukraine's standoff with Russia and his call for U.S. support.

World Ukrainian foreign minister says global democratic order at stake in Russia standoff Ukrainian foreign minister says global democratic order at stake in Russia standoff Listen · 8:06 8:06 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, about the global stakes of Ukraine's standoff with Russia and his call for U.S. support. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor