Boris Johnson apologizes again as investigation into his lockdown parties continues A report into social gatherings held by the U.K. government at a time of strict lockdowns has found some of the events "difficult to justify."

Europe Boris Johnson apologizes again as investigation into his lockdown parties continues Boris Johnson apologizes again as investigation into his lockdown parties continues Audio will be available later today. A report into social gatherings held by the U.K. government at a time of strict lockdowns has found some of the events "difficult to justify." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor