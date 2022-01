U.S. and Russia clashed over the Ukraine crisis at the U.N. Security Council meeting The U.N. Security Council had a contentious session on Russia's pressure campaign against Ukraine. Most council members are urging Russia to take a diplomatic path.

World U.S. and Russia clashed over the Ukraine crisis at the U.N. Security Council meeting U.S. and Russia clashed over the Ukraine crisis at the U.N. Security Council meeting Listen · 3:38 3:38 The U.N. Security Council had a contentious session on Russia's pressure campaign against Ukraine. Most council members are urging Russia to take a diplomatic path. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor