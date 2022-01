A bridge separates 2 realities at the frontier of Russian-occupied Ukraine Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine. But in the eastern region of Donbas, war has been underway since Russia-backed separatists moved in and declared breakaway republics in 2014.

World A bridge separates 2 realities at the frontier of Russian-occupied Ukraine A bridge separates 2 realities at the frontier of Russian-occupied Ukraine Listen · 10:25 10:25 Russia is threatening to invade Ukraine. But in the eastern region of Donbas, war has been underway since Russia-backed separatists moved in and declared breakaway republics in 2014. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor