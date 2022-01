Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery A federal judge has rejected the hate crime charge against Travis McMichael, one of the white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

National Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery Listen · 4:00 4:00 A federal judge has rejected the hate crime charge against Travis McMichael, one of the white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor