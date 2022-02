In Mississippi, there are too many patients and not enough staff One of the states being hit hardest by the omicron variant is struggling to keep hospital doors open because of staffing issues.

Health In Mississippi, there are too many patients and not enough staff In Mississippi, there are too many patients and not enough staff Listen · 3:49 3:49 One of the states being hit hardest by the omicron variant is struggling to keep hospital doors open because of staffing issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor