News brief: COVID kids' vaccine, Russian natural gas supply, Boris Johnson A COVID vaccine for kids under 5 may be ready soon. There's concern Russia could weaponize its natural gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's leader.

Health News brief: COVID kids' vaccine, Russian natural gas supply, Boris Johnson News brief: COVID kids' vaccine, Russian natural gas supply, Boris Johnson Listen · 11:09 11:09 A COVID vaccine for kids under 5 may be ready soon. There's concern Russia could weaponize its natural gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's leader. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor