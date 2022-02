Jury selection to begin in case connected to police raid that killed Breonna Taylor Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of an ex-Louisville Metro Police Department officer for his involvement in the high-profile, deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020.

