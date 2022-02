U.K.'s Boris Johnson survived another round of calls for his resignation Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's president. There were calls for Johnson to resign following a report on parties his government threw when events like that were banned because of COVID.

Europe U.K.'s Boris Johnson survived another round of calls for his resignation U.K.'s Boris Johnson survived another round of calls for his resignation Audio will be available later today. Britain's prime minister meets with Ukraine's president. There were calls for Johnson to resign following a report on parties his government threw when events like that were banned because of COVID. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor