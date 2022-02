25 years later, a message in a glass bottle turns up in northern Norway For a school project, Joanna Buchan wrote a letter, put it in a bottle and dropped it into the sea off the coast of Scotland. The woman who found the bottle got in touch with Buchan via social media.

