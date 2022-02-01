25 years later, a message in a glass bottle turns up in northern Norway

For a school project, Joanna Buchan wrote a letter, put it in a bottle and dropped it into the sea off the coast of Scotland. The woman who found the bottle got in touch with Buchan via social media.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When she was little, Joanna Buchan did that iconic thing for a school project. She wrote a letter, pushed it into a glass bottle and dropped it into the sea off the coast of Scotland, where she lived. Twenty-five years later, someone found it in northern Norway and got in touch with the author. Joanna said she just died laughing reading the last line of the letter. I love sweets. By the way, I hate boys. Now 34, Joanna says some things never change. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.