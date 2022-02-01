Accessibility links
What China and Africa's Partnership Means For the World : 1A The world's eyes will once again fall on China at the end of the week when the country hosts the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But China itself will be keeping at least some of its attention a continent away – in Africa.

In 2020 alone, China invested $4.2 billion into the continent – that's double what the United States spent.

Some say it's providing much-needed infrastructure help. Others think it's just colonialism by another name.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is received by his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo. TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is received by his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo.

TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images

The world's eyes will once again fall on China at the end of the week. The country is hosting this year's Winter Olympics – all while battling allegations of human rights violations.

But China itself will be keeping at least some of its attention on Africa.

In 2020 alone, China invested $4.2 billion into the continent – that's double what the United States spent.

Some say it's providing much-needed infrastructure help. Others think it's just colonialism by another name.

How did this relationship begin? And what does it mean for both their futures?

David Rennie, Anita Plummer, W. Gyude Moore, and Deborah Brautigam join us for the conversation.

