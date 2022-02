U.K.'s Boris Johnson visits Kyiv to stand with Ukraine and Putin remarks on tensions British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In Moscow, Russian President Putin made his first public remarks on the crisis since late 2021.

World U.K.'s Boris Johnson visits Kyiv to stand with Ukraine and Putin remarks on tensions U.K.'s Boris Johnson visits Kyiv to stand with Ukraine and Putin remarks on tensions Listen · 5:07 5:07 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In Moscow, Russian President Putin made his first public remarks on the crisis since late 2021. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor