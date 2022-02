Democrat Tim Ryan faces long odds running for Senate in Trump's Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is trying to flip a Senate seat in a state that's turned more Republican in recent years. He's aiming to win over working-class voters that Trump himself relied on.

Politics Democrat Tim Ryan faces long odds running for Senate in Trump's Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan faces long odds running for Senate in Trump's Ohio Listen · 5:49 5:49 Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is trying to flip a Senate seat in a state that's turned more Republican in recent years. He's aiming to win over working-class voters that Trump himself relied on. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor