News Brief: Putin says U.S. is stoking war, Black coach sues NFL, OPEC meeting
Listen · 11:01 11:01
Heated rhetoric continues to define Russia-Ukraine relations. A class-action lawsuit filed against the NFL and three teams alleges racism in hiring practices. Crude oil prices reach seven-year highs.