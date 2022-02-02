8-year-old Idaho boy hides his self-made book on library's shelf

Librarians discovered the book — The Adventures of Dillon Helbig's Crismis — by Dillon Helbig 'His Self.' But they didn't take it off the shelf — they made it an official library book.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. Like many new authors, Dillon Helbig of Boise longed to see his book in his local library, so he put it on a shelf when no one was looking. Or, as he explained to KTVB...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DILLON HELBIG: I always be sneaky, like how I get chocolate.

FADEL: Librarians discovered the book, called "The Adventures Of Dillon Helbig's Crismis (ph)" by Dillon Helbig his self. But they didn't take it off the shelf. They made it an official library book. There's already a waitlist to borrow it. It's MORNING EDITION.

