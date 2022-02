A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children under 5 NPR's Leila Fadel asks Dr. Claire Boogaard of Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., about the risks and benefits of vaccines for children under the age of five.

Health A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children under 5 A COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children under 5 Listen · 5:14 5:14 NPR's Leila Fadel asks Dr. Claire Boogaard of Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., about the risks and benefits of vaccines for children under the age of five.