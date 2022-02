A White House push to help Wyoming town go nuclear is cautiously embraced One struggling Wyoming coal town is betting its future on nuclear power with the help of an unlikely partner, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

National A White House push to help Wyoming town go nuclear is cautiously embraced A White House push to help Wyoming town go nuclear is cautiously embraced Listen · 6:55 6:55 One struggling Wyoming coal town is betting its future on nuclear power with the help of an unlikely partner, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor