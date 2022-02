Turkey's president wishes to maintain friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine As the Russia-Ukraine crisis builds, Turkey is in a tough spot. It's a NATO ally that doesn't want to endanger ties with Russia — including the tourist economy from visiting Russians.

Europe Turkey's president wishes to maintain friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine Turkey's president wishes to maintain friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine Listen · 3:18 3:18 As the Russia-Ukraine crisis builds, Turkey is in a tough spot. It's a NATO ally that doesn't want to endanger ties with Russia — including the tourist economy from visiting Russians. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor