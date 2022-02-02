Accessibility links
A trade secret reveals why two packs of M&M's weigh different amounts : Planet Money Despite costing the same price, a pack of peanut butter M&M's weighs 0.06 ounces less than a pack of milk chocolate M&M's. A trade secret explains why. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

The M&M anomaly (Classic)

David Kestenbaum

The M&M anomaly (Classic)

Note: This episode originally ran in 2014.

A few years ago, we noticed something strange: a pack of milk chocolate M&M's weighs 1.69 ounces, but a pack of peanut butter M&M's weigh a tiny tiny bit less, 1.63 ounces. The two packs are the same price, but you get slightly less of the peanut butter M&M's! 0.06 ounces less! It turns out there is a whole weird world living down there at the third decimal place. When you pull on that little thread, lots of things start to unravel.

Music: "Come and Love Me" and "Complete Me."

