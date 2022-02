U.S. troops to head to Eastern Europe as Russia masses forces on Ukraine's border Pentagon press secretary John Kirby announced Wednesday that thousands of U.S. troops will be sent to Eastern Europe. The move comes during a major military buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine.

