This is how the White House plans to cut the death rate of cancer in 25 years NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, on the Biden administration's plan to cut the cancer death rate by 50% in 25 years.

Health This is how the White House plans to cut the death rate of cancer in 25 years This is how the White House plans to cut the death rate of cancer in 25 years Listen · 4:37 4:37 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Dr. Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, on the Biden administration's plan to cut the cancer death rate by 50% in 25 years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor