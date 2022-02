More than a dozen HBCUs received bomb threats on the 1st day of Black History Month More than a dozen historically Black colleges received bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, following a number of bomb threats at HBCUs on Monday. Several went on lockdown.

