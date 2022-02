U.S. has never won a biathlon Olympic medal. This year's athletes hope to change that Biathlon is the only Winter Olympics sport in which the U.S. hasn't won a medal. Innovations since the last games have Americans hoping to break through in the skiing and target shooting event.

Sports U.S. has never won a biathlon Olympic medal. This year's athletes hope to change that U.S. has never won a biathlon Olympic medal. This year's athletes hope to change that Listen · 4:23 4:23 Biathlon is the only Winter Olympics sport in which the U.S. hasn't won a medal. Innovations since the last games have Americans hoping to break through in the skiing and target shooting event. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor