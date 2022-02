NWSL ratifies 1st collective bargaining agreement hoping it leads to more stability NPR's Tamara Keith speaks with reporter Meg Linehan of The Athletic about the National Women's Soccer League signing their first collective bargaining agreement.

Sports NWSL ratifies 1st collective bargaining agreement hoping it leads to more stability NWSL ratifies 1st collective bargaining agreement hoping it leads to more stability Listen · 3:51 3:51 NPR's Tamara Keith speaks with reporter Meg Linehan of The Athletic about the National Women's Soccer League signing their first collective bargaining agreement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor