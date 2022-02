Pillow Fight Championship: South Florida's new combat sport is for slumber party pros In the inaugural Pillow Fight Championship, grown adults entered what looks like a boxing ring and bludgeoned one other with specialized pillows. Two athletes emerged with $5,000 and champion belt.

Strange News Pillow Fight Championship: South Florida's new combat sport is for slumber party pros Pillow Fight Championship: South Florida's new combat sport is for slumber party pros Listen · 2:32 2:32 In the inaugural Pillow Fight Championship, grown adults entered what looks like a boxing ring and bludgeoned one other with specialized pillows. Two athletes emerged with $5,000 and champion belt. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor