Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges "Sixteen shots and a cover-up" was the rallying cry after a video showed a Chicago police officer killed a black teenager in 2014. On Thursday, Jason Van Dyke gets an early release from prison.

Law Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges Listen · 3:25 3:25 "Sixteen shots and a cover-up" was the rallying cry after a video showed a Chicago police officer killed a black teenager in 2014. On Thursday, Jason Van Dyke gets an early release from prison. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor