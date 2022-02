House panel to examine what went wrong with the 5G rollout A congressional hearing examines why the activation of 5G service near airports was plagued by many delays and much confusion.

Politics House panel to examine what went wrong with the 5G rollout House panel to examine what went wrong with the 5G rollout Listen · 3:35 3:35 A congressional hearing examines why the activation of 5G service near airports was plagued by many delays and much confusion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor