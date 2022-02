College students in Ukraine prepare for their future during a threat from Russia Students at Kyiv Mohyla Academy long for peace but have emergency plans ready if Russia attacks Ukraine's capital.

Europe College students in Ukraine prepare for their future during a threat from Russia College students in Ukraine prepare for their future during a threat from Russia Listen · 6:18 6:18 Students at Kyiv Mohyla Academy long for peace but have emergency plans ready if Russia attacks Ukraine's capital. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor