How did a chicken get near the Pentagon? Did it have to cross a road? The Animal Welfare League of Arlington rescued the hen. The league tells The Washington Post, that "for actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location."

Animals How did a chicken get near the Pentagon? Did it have to cross a road? How did a chicken get near the Pentagon? Did it have to cross a road? Listen · 0:27 0:27 The Animal Welfare League of Arlington rescued the hen. The league tells The Washington Post, that "for actual security reasons we are not allowed to disclose the exact location." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor