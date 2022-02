The head of the Islamic State Militant Group is dead. Here's what that means for ISIS NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute about what the U.S. strike in Syria Wednesday night means for the future of ISIS.

World The head of the Islamic State Militant Group is dead. Here's what that means for ISIS The head of the Islamic State Militant Group is dead. Here's what that means for ISIS Listen · 4:31 4:31 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute about what the U.S. strike in Syria Wednesday night means for the future of ISIS. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor