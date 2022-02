Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests.

National Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early Ex-cop Jason Van Dyke, who killed Laquan McDonald, is released from prison early Listen · 3:59 3:59 Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has been released from prison this week after serving about half his sentence for killing of Laquan McDonald. Many angry residents are planning protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor