COVIDtest.gov has been helpful in getting tests out — but there's more work to do The White House committed to buying a billion rapid COVID tests to distribute in the U.S. The launch of COVIDtests.gov has made it easy for Americans to order free tests, but there are still issues.

Health COVIDtest.gov has been helpful in getting tests out — but there's more work to do COVIDtest.gov has been helpful in getting tests out — but there's more work to do Listen · 8:00 8:00 The White House committed to buying a billion rapid COVID tests to distribute in the U.S. The launch of COVIDtests.gov has made it easy for Americans to order free tests, but there are still issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor