Russian aggression forces Ukrainians to reflect on previous generations' trauma Ukrainians across generations talk of trauma dating back to when the country was part of the Soviet Union.

Europe Russian aggression forces Ukrainians to reflect on previous generations' trauma Russian aggression forces Ukrainians to reflect on previous generations' trauma Listen · 6:45 6:45 Ukrainians across generations talk of trauma dating back to when the country was part of the Soviet Union. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor