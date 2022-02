COVID protocols limit the guest list for the opening of China's Winter Olympics Athletes in the parade of nations will filter into a mostly empty stadium. There's a limited guest list due to pandemic security, but Russian President Putin is expected to be among the VIPs.

COVID protocols limit the guest list for the opening of China's Winter Olympics Athletes in the parade of nations will filter into a mostly empty stadium. There's a limited guest list due to pandemic security, but Russian President Putin is expected to be among the VIPs.