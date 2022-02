New York University's Clive Davis Institute launches Taylor Swift Course The class will look at "culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, whiteness and power as it relates to Taylor Swift's image." There's already a long waitlist to enroll.

New York University's Clive Davis Institute launches Taylor Swift Course

The class will look at "culture and politics of teen girlhood in pop music, fandom, whiteness and power as it relates to Taylor Swift's image." There's already a long waitlist to enroll.