Storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans As a winter storm moves across the United States, Memphis, Tenn., has been one of the hardest hit places. Nearly a third of the Memphis areas lost power.

Weather Storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans Storm brings freezing rain and snow to millions of Americans Listen · 3:19 3:19 As a winter storm moves across the United States, Memphis, Tenn., has been one of the hardest hit places. Nearly a third of the Memphis areas lost power. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor